U.S. House Judiciary chief: Democrats likely to subpoena Bolton, continue Trump probe -CNN

FILE PHOTO: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton listens to U.S. President Donald Trump's statement on Syria at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2018. Picture taken April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives’ Democrats are likely to subpoena President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton and continue their investigation into the Republican president, the head of the House Judiciary panel told CNN on Wednesday.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler told CNN “I think it’s likely, yes,” that their probes would continue and that a subpoena for Bolton was also “likely,” CNN reported.