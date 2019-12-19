U.S. House votes to impeach Trump for obstruction of Congress

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed the second of two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, voting that Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate with a Democratic-led impeachment investigation.

The 229 to 198 vote fell almost entirely along party lines. All of Trump’s fellow Republicans opposed it, and all but three Democrats supported it.

The House has already voted on the first article of impeachment, which charges Trump with abusing his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.