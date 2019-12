Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on as he leaves the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil December 12, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi opened debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Wednesday, leading the way to votes on the two articles later in the day.

“I solemnly and sadly open the debate on impeachment of the president of the United States. If we do not act now, we would be derelict in our duties,” she said.