Factbox: Witnesses scheduled to testify this week in the U.S. impeachment inquiry

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump shifts into higher gear this week when a parade of officials will face questioning by lawmakers over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol dome is seen from the entrance to the House Intelligence Committee's Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) during the closed-door deposition of David Holmes, the counselor for political affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Following are the eight witnesses scheduled to testify in what is the second week of the televised hearings.

9:00 A.M. EST

JENNIFER WILLIAMS, an aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence

LT. COL. ALEXANDER VINDMAN, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council

2:30 P.M EST

KURT VOLKER, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine

TIM MORRISON, a former White House aide with the National Security Council who focused on Europe and Russia policy

9:00 A.M. EST

GORDON SONDLAND, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union

2:30 P.M. EST

LAURA COOPER, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs

DAVID HALE, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs

9:00 A.M. EST

FIONA HILL, former National Security Council senior director for Europe and Russia