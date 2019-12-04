Trump says impeachment report is 'a joke'

News photographers and members of the House Judiciary Committee look on as Jonathan Turley, professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University Law School, testifies during the committee's first hearing on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the Democrats’ impeachment report was a joke with no merit and complained that a hearing had been scheduled while he was out of the country.

Trump solicited foreign interference to boost his re-election chances, undermined national security and ordered an “unprecedented” campaign to obstruct Congress, Democrats said on Tuesday in a report that lawmakers will use as the basis of any formal impeachment charges.

“It’s of no merit,” Trump said at a NATO summit in Watford, England. He added that the move had united Republicans behind him.

“Do they in fact love our country?” Trump asked.