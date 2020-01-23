Factbox: Trump impeachment - What happens next?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate will hear the second day of the House of Representatives’ case to impeach President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on the second day of the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger

Here is what to look out for next:

STARTING ON THURSDAY

- The Democratic House managers spend a second day laying out their case against Trump. They have a total of 24 hours over three days, which suggests their case will continue into Friday.

- The president’s team will likely have its first opportunity to present its opening arguments beginning on Saturday. With the Senate out of session on Sunday, the president’s team could continue building its case through Tuesday, although Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said the team had not yet decided how much of its time it would use.

- During the arguments, senators sit as jurors and are not allowed to speak unless they are in a closed session.

- Following the opening arguments, senators would have 16 hours to submit questions to each side.

LATE JANUARY TO EARLY FEBRUARY

- Democrats are expected to continue pushing to hear from witnesses during the trial. If the Senate decides to subpoena witnesses, they would first be deposed privately and before the Senate decided on public testimony.

- Votes to present final arguments could occur if no subpoenas are issued and if witnesses are not approved by a majority of the Senate.

FEB. 4

- Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.