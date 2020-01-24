Trump impeachment: What happens next?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democrats presenting the case to remove President Donald Trump from office wrap up their impeachment case on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: House managers arrive to deliver the articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Here is what to look out for next:

FRIDAY

- The Democratic House managers present the final chunk of their 24 hours of arguments against Trump that began on Wednesday.

- During the arguments, senators sit as jurors and are not allowed to speak unless they are in a closed session.

SATURDAY

- The president’s team will likely have its first opportunity to present its opening arguments. Senators may sit for an abbreviated morning session, rather than the afternoons stretching late into the night earlier in the week.

NEXT WEEK

- With the Senate out of session on Sunday, the president’s team could continue building its case through Tuesday, although Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said the team had not yet decided how much of its time it would use.

- Following the opening arguments, senators would have 16 hours to submit questions to each side.

LATE JANUARY TO EARLY FEBRUARY

- Democrats are expected to continue pushing to hear from witnesses during the trial. If the Senate decides to subpoena witnesses, they would first be deposed privately and before the Senate decided on public testimony.

- Votes to present final arguments could occur if no subpoenas are issued and if witnesses are not approved by a majority of the Senate.

FEB. 4

- Trump is scheduled to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.