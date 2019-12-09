U.S. House Democrat accuses Trump of violating oath of office

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Florida, U.S., December 7, 2019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of a U.S. congressional panel leading the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Monday accused him of putting himself before his country and violating his oath of office.

In a statement kicking off a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives to weigh the evidence against Trump, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said there was extensive proof of wrongdoing.

“The evidence shows that Donald J. Trump, the president of the United States, has put himself before his country. He has violated his most basic responsibilities to the people. He has broken his oath,” Nadler said. “I will honor mine.”

The hearing on Monday is a key step before determining charges, known as articles of impeachment, that the full House is likely to vote on before Christmas.

The heart of the issue is whether Trump abused power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a political rival seeking the Democratic nomination to face the Republican president in the 2020 election.

Trump denies any wrongdoing.