Trump says happy to have a trial in the Senate, but he does not really care

U.S. President Donald Trump waves to the news media after participating in a video teleconference with members of the U.S. military at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 24, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would be happy to have a trial in the U.S. Senate following his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but that he did not really care.

“I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter. As far as I’m concerned I’d be very happy with a trial because we did nothing wrong,” the Republican president told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, reiterating that he considered his impeachment a hoax.