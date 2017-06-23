FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump aide Juster to be nominated as U.S. ambassador to India: officials
#Top News
June 23, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 2 months ago

Trump aide Juster to be nominated as U.S. ambassador to India: officials

1 Min Read

A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015.Eduardo Munoz/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to nominate a top economic aide, Kenneth Juster, as the next U.S. ambassador to India, two senior White House officials said on Friday.

Juster is a top deputy on the White House National Economic Council. He is a familiar face among Indian officials, having chaired the U.S.-India High Technology Cooperation Group when Republican George W. Bush was president.

Trump is to play host to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Monday.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

