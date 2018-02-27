FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
February 27, 2018 / 7:52 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Senate Republican says challenging to pass U.S. infrastructure bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate’s second highest-ranking Republican said on Tuesday it will be “challenging” to win approval of an infrastructure bill and added Congress may not pass legislation this year.

Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told reporters Tuesday that the Senate may not “have time to get to” infrastructure this year, his office confirmed.

President Donald Trump wants Congress to approve $200 billion in federal spending over 10 years designed to spur $1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending. But it faces strong opposition from Democrats. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.