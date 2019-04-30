Trump wants to speed up permit approvals under infrastructure plan: adviser

U.S. President Donald Trump greets the audience as he arrives to deliver remarks on the Infrastructure Initiative at the Local 18 Richfield Training Site in Richfield, Ohio, U.S., March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump wants to speed up permit approvals to accelerate construction projects as part of any infrastructure plan, a White House adviser said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting between the president and top congressional Democrats.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters the discussions with lawmakers on infrastructure should be bipartisan, and she warned Democrats not to try to include their ideas on combating climate change in any legislation.

Trump is scheduled to meet with the two top Democrats in Congress — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer — at the White House at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT).

In a letter to the president released on Monday, Pelosi and Schumer outlined their priorities for draft legislation, which they said included renewable energy, broadband, water, school, and housing infrastructure.