Pompeo says he should have urged Trump to fire former State Department watchdog earlier

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., May 20, 2020. Nicholas Kamm/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he should have recommended to President Donald Trump that Trump fire former State Department Inspector General Steve Linick “some time ago.”

Speaking at a State Department news conference, Pompeo denied that he urged the department’s internal watchdog be fired in retaliation for internal investigations he was conducting and said that the reason that he recommended Linick’s ouster would be shared with the relevant people.