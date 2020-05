FILE PHOTO: U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 5, 2020. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed Republican House of Representatives member John Ratcliffe on Thursday as the next director of national intelligence, a victory for President Donald Trump the second time he tapped the conservative lawmaker for the top spot.

The Senate backed Ratcliffe’s nomination by 49 to 44, amid stiff opposition from Democrats.

Related Coverage Second time likely the charm for Trump's divisive intelligence pick