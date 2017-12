CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday the Palestinians will “go to the United Nations Security Council” over full U.N. membership after the U.S. decided to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Abbas, who spoke at an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, did not elaborate on how the Palestinians intended to become a full member state.