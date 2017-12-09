FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian President Abbas won't meet U.S. Pence in region: foreign minister
Sections
Featured
Palestinians to snub Mike Pence during visit over Jerusalem
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Palestinians to snub Mike Pence during visit over Jerusalem
Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State
Middle East
Iraq declares final victory over Islamic State
Pictures of the Year: India
2017: In pictures
Pictures of the Year: India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2017 / 3:47 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Palestinian President Abbas won't meet U.S. Pence in region: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will not meet U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit to the region and there will be no communication between U.S. and Palestinian officials Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said on Saturday.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence watches as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation for National Pearl Harbor Day in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Maliki comments were made before an Arab League meeting in Cairo to discuss President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and after Abbas said Washington could no longer be a peace broker.

“We will seek a new mediator from our Arab brothers and the international community, a mediator who can help with reaching a two-state solution,” Maliki told reporters in Cairo.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.