Egypt's Coptic Church rejects meeting with U.S.'s Pence over Jerusalem move
#World News
December 9, 2017 / 2:21 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Egypt's Coptic Church rejects meeting with U.S.'s Pence over Jerusalem move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Coptic Church has rejected a meeting requested by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence during his visit later this month in protest against Washington’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, MENA state news agency reported on Saturday.

The Church “excused itself from hosting Mike Pence” when he visits Egypt, citing President Donald Trump’s decision “at an unsuitable time and without consideration for the feelings of millions of people”, MENA said.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem, writing by John Davison; editing by Gareth Jones

