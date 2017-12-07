FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE denounces U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital: agency
December 7, 2017 / 7:21 AM / a day ago

UAE denounces U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital: agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has denounced the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, state news agency WAM reported on Thursday, citing a foreign ministry statement.

Demonstrators gather to protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision that the United States recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“The ministry expressed deep concern over the repercussions of this decision on the region’s stability as it inflames the emotions of the Arab and Muslim people due to the status of Jerusalem in the conscience of Arabs and Muslims,” the statement added.

Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Writing by Sami Aboudi, editing by Larry King

