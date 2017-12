ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on world powers to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine on Wednesday and said the United States should reverse a decision recognising the city as Israel’s capital.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for a group photo during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Addressing a summit of Muslim leaders in Istanbul, Erdogan described Washington’s decision last week as a reward for Israeli “terror acts” and said the city was a red line for Muslims.