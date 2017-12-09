Israeli retaliation strikes kill two Palestinian gunmen in Gaza

GAZA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Israel launched fresh airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Saturday in response to rocket fire from the enclave and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group said two of its gunmen were killed in the bombings.

Militants fired at least three rockets toward Israeli towns from the Hamas-controlled strip on Friday, declared a “day of rage” by Palestinian factions protesting U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“IAF (Israeli Air Force) aircraft targeted four facilities belonging to the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip: Two weapons manufacturing sites, a weapons warehouse, a military compound,” the Israeli military said in a statement. (Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writong by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)