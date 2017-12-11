Hungary not planning to move Israeli embassy to Jerusalem: PM

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is not planning to move its Israeli Embassy to Jerusalem, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday, adding that the government’s Middle East policy was unchanged.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends the China-CEEC Economic and Trade Forum in Budapest, Hungary November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

“This (option) has not come up,” Orban told reporters in response to a question in parliament according to an audio recording of his remarks published on the website of private broadcaster HirTV.

“Hungary sees no reason to change its Middle East policy,” Orban said. “We will continue with the balanced politics we have been pursuing.” He did not elaborate.

On Friday Hungary blocked a statement planned by all EU 28 governments in response to Trump’s announcement and the Foreign Ministry said Hungary was in favour of a negotiated solution in the Middle East.