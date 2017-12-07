FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia condemns U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
U.S.
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2017 / 5:16 AM / a day ago

Indonesia condemns U.S. decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israeli capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bogor, INDONESIA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo, leader of the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, onThursday condemned the U.S. decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Indonesia President Joko Widodo gestures during a swearing-in of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/Beawiharta/Files

“Indonesia strongly condemns the United States’ unilateral recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and asks the U.S. to reconsider the decision,” Widodo told a news conference.

“This can rock global security and stability,” he said.

Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.