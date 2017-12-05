Iraq opposed to U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israeli capital

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 5, 2017 / 3:21 PM / 2 days ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq is opposed to the United States recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving its embassy there, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday, warning that such a decision would negatively affect Middle East stability.

Iraqi Prime minister Haider Al-Abadi speaks during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, October 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool/Files

U.S. President Donald Trump told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday that he intends to shift the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, breaking with decades of U.S. policy that the city’s status must be decided in negotiations with the Palestinians.

“The Iraqi government received this news with the utmost worry and warns about this decision’s ramifications on the stability of the region and the world,” the Iraqi cabinet said in a statement.

Abadi and his government joined a mounting chorus of voices saying Trump’s move would unleash turmoil. A senior U.S. official told Reuters last week that Trump was also likely to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The European Union, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the Arab League all warned that any such declaration would have repercussions across the Middle East.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Mark Heinrich

