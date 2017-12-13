FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's King rejects change in status of Jerusalem, its holy sites
#World News
December 13, 2017 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

Jordan's King rejects change in status of Jerusalem, its holy sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah on Wednesday rejected any attempt to change the status of Jerusalem or its holy sites, and said peace would not come to the region without a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chats with Jordan's King Abdullah as they pose for a group photo during an extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“All violence... is a result of a failure to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue,” he told an emergency summit of Muslim leaders in Turkey.

King Abdullah’s Hashemite dynasty is custodian of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, making Amman particularly sensitive to any changes of status after the Trump’s administration’s decision to recognise it as Israel’s capital.

Reporting by John Davison and Nadine Awadalla; writing by Patrick Markey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
