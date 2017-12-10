FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli Defence Minister says hopes Palestinian protests waning
December 10, 2017 / 5:58 AM / a day ago

Israeli Defence Minister says hopes Palestinian protests waning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Sunday he hoped the violent protests by Palestinians against U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital were coming to an end.

“Our hope is that everything is calming down and that we are returning to a path of normal life without riots and without violence,” Lieberman told an interviewer on Army Radio.

Violence erupted for a third day in Gaza in response to Trump’s announcement on Wednesday in which he overturned decades of U.S. policy towards the Middle East, and Israeli air strikes killed two Palestinian gunmen on Saturday after militants fired rockets from the enclave into Israel on Friday. (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Nick Macfie)

