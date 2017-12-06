FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK PM May to speak to Trump on Jerusalem, says its status should be determined by negotiation
December 6, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

UK PM May to speak to Trump on Jerusalem, says its status should be determined by negotiation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she intended to speak to U.S. President Donald Trump about the status of Jerusalem, which she said should be determined as part of a settlement between Israel and the Palestinians.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May said the ancient city should ultimately be shared between Israel and a future Palestinian state. She said there should be a sovereign and viable Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution.

“I‘m intending to speak to President Trump about this matter,” May said. “The status of Jerusalem should be determined in a negotiated settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians.”

“Jerusalem should ultimately form a shared capital between the Israeli and Palestinian states,” May said.

Reporting by Costas Pitas and Alistair Smout, writing by Kate Holton and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison

