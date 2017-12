JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military said it was reinforcing troops deployed in the occupied West Bank on Thursday as Palestinians protested against the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

A Palestinian woman walks past a mural depicting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that is painted on a part of the Israeli barrier, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Several new army battalions would be deployed and other forces put on standby, a military statement said, calling the measures “part of the IDF’s (Israel Defence Forces) readiness for possible developments”.