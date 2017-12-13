FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. can no longer be a mediator between Israel and Palestinians
December 13, 2017 / 2:34 PM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan says U.S. can no longer be a mediator between Israel and Palestinians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the United States could no longer be a mediator in efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict after its decision to recognise Israel as the capital of Israel.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following the extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

“From now on, it is out of the question for a biased United States to be a mediator between Israel and Palestine, that period is over,” Erdogan told a news conference after a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul.

“We need to discuss who will be a mediator from now on. This needs to be tackled in the U.N. too,” Erdogan said.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
