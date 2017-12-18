Palestinians to call for emergency meeting of U.N. General Assembly

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - The Palestinian Foreign Minister said on Monday the Palestinians will call for an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly after the U.S. vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for the withdrawal of its declaration that Jerusalem is Israel’s capital.

Palestinian National Authority Minister of Foreign Affairs Riyad Al Maliki during a news conference at the Palestine Embassy, about the latest developments after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he is recognising Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and will relocate the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy on Dec. 6 and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, imperilling Middle East peace efforts and upsetting the Arab world and Western allies alike.

“We are moving within 48 hours ... to call for an emergency meeting of the General Assembly,” Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told reporters in Ramallah. He said the international community would “consider the decision by president Trump as null and void.”