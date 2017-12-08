FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel strikes Gaza militant posts after rockets fired at Israel: army
#Middle East & North Africa
December 7, 2017 / 5:41 PM / a day ago

Israel strikes Gaza militant posts after rockets fired at Israel: army

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Thursday that an aircraft and a tank had targeted two posts belonging to militants in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched at Israel.

Sirens sounded in Israel at various locations on a day of heightened tension following demonstrations in the coastal enclave and the occupied West Bank as Palestinians protested at U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that he was recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Two rockets launched at Israel from the Gaza Strip fell short inside the Palestinian enclave earlier in the evening and a third, fired later, landed in an open area in Israel causing no casualties or damage, an army spokeswoman said.

Gaza residents said there were no casualties from the Israeli attack and that two unmanned lookout posts were hit.

A Jihadist Salafi group in Gaza called the Al-Tawheed Brigades - which does not heed the call from the enclave’s dominant force, Hamas, to desist from firing rockets - claimed responsibility for the launches.

“In response to ... projectiles fired at Israel throughout the day ... an IDF tank and an IAF aircraft targeted two military posts in the Gaza Strip. The IDF holds Hamas responsible for the hostile activity perpetrated against Israel from the Gaza Strip,” an army statement said.

During the Gaza war in 2014, Israel’s Iron Dome rocket interceptor system largely protected the country’s heartland from thousands of rocket barrages fired by militants.

Additional reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
