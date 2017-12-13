Iran calls on Muslim nations to step up efforts against Trump's Jerusalem decision

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday all Muslim nations should work together to defend the rights of Palestinians against Donald Trump’s decision last week to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani delivers remarks at a news conference during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/Files

Speaking in an emergency meeting of Muslim leaders in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Rouhani said the Muslim countries should resolve their internal disputes through dialogue and called for unity against Israel. Rouhani said Israel had planted seeds of tension in the crisis-hit region.