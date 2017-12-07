FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erdogan, Putin say U.S. decision on Jerusalem will have negative impact on region - sources
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
U.S.
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
December 7, 2017 / 5:57 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Erdogan, Putin say U.S. decision on Jerusalem will have negative impact on region - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on Thursday that the U.S. decision on Jerusalem will negatively impact the region’s peace and stability, sources in Erdogan’s office said.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a press conference following their meeting at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

“President Erdogan emphasised that the latest move by the U.S. government would negatively impact the peace and stability in the region. Russian President Putin stated he shared the same views,” the sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish presidential sources said Erdogan and Pope Francis had agreed in a phone call that any attempts to change Jerusalem’s status should be avoided, after President Donald Trump on Wednesday reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.