Erdogan says Turkey starting initiatives at UN to annul U.S. decision on Jerusalem

ANKARA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Turkey is starting initiatives at the United Nations to annul a decision by the United States to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Speaking to crowds gathered in the central Anatolian city of Konya via teleconference, Erdogan said Turkey would first seek annulment of the move in the Security Council, and if that failed it would try at the UN General Assembly.

On Wednesday, Muslim leaders convened in Istanbul and condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and called on the world to respond by recognising East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)