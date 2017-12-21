Turkey says U.N. Jerusalem vote showed dignity, sovereignty "not for sale"

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister said on Thursday the U.N. members had shown that “dignity and sovereignty are not for sale” by voting in favour of a resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

U.S. President Donald Trump celebrates with Congressional Republicans after the U.S. Congress passed sweeping tax overhaul legislation on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., December 20, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

In comments made on Twitter, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also said that Turkey, Palestine and other co-sponsors thanked every country that supported the resolution in the United Nations General Assembly.