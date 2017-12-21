Abbas spokesman: U.N. Jerusalem vote "is a victory for Palestine"

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A spokesman for Western-backed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed a U.N. vote on Thursday that called on the United States to withdraw its decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“The vote is a victory for Palestine,” said Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah. “We will continue our efforts in the United Nations and at all international forums to put an end to this occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with east Jerusalem as its capital.”