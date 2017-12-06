U.N. chief says no alternative to two state solution in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that there was no alternative to a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians and that Jerusalem was a final-status issue that should be resolved through direct talks.

“I have consistently spoken out against any unilateral measures that would jeopardize the prospect of peace for Israelis and Palestinians,” Guterres said after U.S. President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

“In this moment of great anxiety, I want to make it clear: There is no alternative to the two-state solution. There is no Plan B,” he told reporters. “I will do everything in my power to support the Israeli and Palestinian leaders to return to meaningful negotiations.”