Trump considers when and how to move U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem: Pence
November 28, 2017 / 5:31 PM / a day ago

Trump considers when and how to move U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem: Pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is actively considering “when and how” to move the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday.

The front of the U.S. embassy is seen in Tel Aviv, Israel January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Files

Pence made the comment in remarks at Israel’s Mission to the United Nations at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of the United Nations’ vote calling for the establishment of a Jewish state.

Trump has vowed to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem but in June he signed a waiver to keep it in Tel Aviv. He is facing a new deadline in early December on whether to extend the waiver again, a practice that his predecessors used to avoid inflaming tensions in the Middle East.

Reporting by Steve Holland and Roberta Rampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
