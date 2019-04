U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to board Marine One en route to his Mar-a-Lago estate in West Palm Beach, Florida following the release of the Mueller report at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will invite U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Japan May 25 to 28, its top government spokesman said on Friday.

Trump will meet Japan’s new emperor and empress as well as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.