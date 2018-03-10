FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 10, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Trump says spoke with Abe about North Korea, bilateral trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about North Korea and trade, the American leader wrote on Saturday on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a courtesy dinner with Vice President of US at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, February 7, 2018. REUTERS/Nicolas Datiche/Pool

“Spoke to Prime Minister Abe of Japan, who is very enthusiastic about talks with North Korea. Also discussing opening up Japan to much better trade with the U.S. Currently have a massive $100 Billion Trade Deficit. Not fair or sustainable. It will all work out!,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by James Dalgleish

