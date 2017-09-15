FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump taps top Sessions attorney to lead civil division: White House
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 1:39 PM / a month ago

Trump taps top Sessions attorney to lead civil division: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump talks to the media after arriving to receive a briefing on Hurricane Irma relief efforts and tour storm damage in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S., September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is nominating U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ top aide to serve as Assistant Attorney General for the Department of Justice’s Civil Division, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

Joseph Hunt, now chief of staff and senior counselor to Sessions, previously led the division’s Federal Programs Branch handling various legal cases in federal district courts, according to the White House.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

