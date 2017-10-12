FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House chief of staff says his job is not to control Trump
October 12, 2017 / 6:55 PM / 5 days ago

White House chief of staff says his job is not to control Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House chief of staff John Kelly said on Thursday his role was not to control President Donald Trump or his Twitter habit.

“I was not brought to this job to control anything but the flow of information to our president so that he can make the best decisions,” Kelly told reporters.

“I was not sent in to or brought in to control him and you should not measure my effectiveness as a chief of staff by what you think I should be doing,” he said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

