Trump says wants democracy restored in Venezuela soon
#Energy
September 18, 2017 / 11:15 PM / a month ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he wants a restoration of democracy in Venezuela soon, warning the United States might take additional measures to apply pressure on the country.

At a dinner with Latin American leaders on the fringes of the U.N. General Assembly, Trump said the Venezuelan people are starving and their country is collapsing.

He said the United States is prepared to take additional steps if Venezuela continues on a path to authoritarian rule.

He called for a full restoration of democracy and political freedoms in Venezuela and said “we want it to happen very soon.” (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)

