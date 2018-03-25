Citing conflicts, Trump will not hire two lawyers to legal team

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not hire two lawyers to his legal team handling the special counsel’s Russia probe despite announcing their addition last week, Trump’s personal lawyer said on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he walks on South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure for the weekend in Palm Beach, Florida, March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the president’s special counsel legal team,” Jay Sekulow said in a statement. “However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the president in other legal matters. The president looks forward to working with them. “