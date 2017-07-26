FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 3:05 AM / 15 days ago

White House targets leakers, may restructure communications -Scaramucci

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's new communications director Anthony Scaramucci said on Tuesday he would probably restructure the communications operation at the White House and would fire staff if leaks did not cease.

"If the leaks continue, then I've got to let everybody go," he told reporters on Air Force One after Trump's trip to Ohio.

Scaramucci said there were no immediate plans to fire anyone else following the resignation of senior assistant press secretary Michael Short earlier on Tuesday.

He said he would take some time to look at the communications operation at the White House. "We will probably restructure," he said.

Both he and Trump were adamant that leaks needed to be stopped, Scaramucci said. "We've got a plan," he said, without offering details. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Paul Tait)

