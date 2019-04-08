Chinese woman arrested at Trump's Florida resort to remain in custody

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - A Chinese woman charged with bluffing her way into President Donald Trump’s Florida resort will remain in custody at least another week, a federal magistrate ruled on Monday.

The woman, Yujing Zhang, was arrested after giving conflicting reasons last month for being at the Mar-a-Lago club during one of Trump’s routine weekend visits, an incident that renewed concerns about security at the club.

Prosecutors told U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman that Zhang could not be trusted, accusing her of lying to investigators about why she was at the property. They said a search of her hotel room turned up a device to detect hidden cameras, five cell phone SIM cards and over $8,000 in cash.

“She lies to everyone she encounters,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Rolando Garcia said during a hearing in U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Florida. “She has no ties to the United States.”

Prosecutors had previously said she was carrying four cell phones, a laptop computer, an external hard drive and a thumb drive containing what investigators described as “malicious malware.”

Zhang, who was shackled during the hearing, did not speak other than to say “yes” in response to the judge’s questions about whether she understood the proceedings.

The FBI is examining whether Zhang has any links to Chinese intelligence or political influence operations, two U.S. government sources told Reuters last week.

Zhang told one of the U.S. Secret Service agents who protect Mar-a-Lago that she was there to use the pool and later told a second agent that she had been invited to a U.N. Chinese American Association event, though club officials determined no such event was scheduled. She was arrested after agents determined she had no legitimate reason to be at the club.

Defence attorney Robert Adler described the incident as a “misunderstanding.”

“The only thing Ms. Zhang did was give a common name and she was allowed onto the property,” Adler said. “I don’t understand how this could be a trespass charge.”

Zhang has been charged with making false statements to a federal officer and entering or remaining in a restricted area, charges that carry up to a five-year sentence in federal prison. She is 32 or 33 years old, according to documents filed in federal court.

Congressional Democrats raised questions on Wednesday about security at the club. The president brushed off the concerns, calling the incident a “fluke” and praising the Secret Service.