September 18, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Mattis dismisses reports he may be leaving Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Tuesday flatly dismissed reports suggesting he may be leaving President Donald Trump’s administration in the coming months, saying flatly: “I wouldn’t take it seriously at all.

U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis attends a news conference in Skopje, Macedonia September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

“How many times have been through this, now, just since I’ve been here? It will die down soon, and the people who started the rumour will be allowed to write the next rumour, too,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.”Just the way the town is,” he said. “Keep a sense of humour about it.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart; editing by Jonathan Oatis

