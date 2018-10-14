President Trump says he is unsure if Defense Secretary Mattis will depart

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is unsure whether Defense Secretary James Mattis is planning to step down from his post, but told CBS’ “60 Minutes” in a pre-taped interview that the retired general might and that he regards Mattis as “sort of a Democrat.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis attends a meeting with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen at the Pentagon in Arlington, U.S., February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert/Files

“It could be that he is” planning to depart, Trump said, according to an excerpt of a transcript released on Sunday before the show airs. “I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave.”