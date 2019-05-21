U.S. House Judiciary chair says panel will hold McGahn in contempt

White House Counsel Don McGahn speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee said in a television interview on Monday that his panel will hold the former White House counsel in contempt of Congress for not testifying.

“The first thing we are going to do we’re going to have to hold McGahn in contempt,” Jerrold Nadler, the House judiciary chairman, told CNN, adding that the full House would then move to enforce the contempt citation before launching court proceedings.

Don McGahn, the former White House counsel, had been scheduled to testify in front of the committee on Tuesday, but late on Monday his lawyer said McGahn would not appear.