Trump expects his physical to go well Friday
January 11, 2018 / 7:26 PM / a day ago

Trump expects his physical to go well Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects a physical examination he is to undergo on Friday to go well and that he would be surprised if it did not.

Answering questions from reporters after an event on prison reform at the White House, Trump said with a chuckle that if it does not go well, the stock market would take a hit.

“I think it’s going to go very well. I’ll be very surprised if it doesn‘t,” he said, adding, “It better go well.”

The exam at Walter Reed Medical Center in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, will be the first for Trump since he took office nearly a year ago. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
