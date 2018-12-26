Trump 'very happy' with Treasury chief Mnuchin: White House adviser

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the news media after giving a television interview at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is “very happy” with his Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, a top White House economic adviser said on Wednesday, as he defended the Treasury for a recent call to top bankers to discuss markets.

“I am highly confident that the president is very happy with Secretary Mnuchin,” White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett told Fox Business Network. “I’ve met with them together in the Oval (Office) many, many times and they have a very collegial and productive working relationship.”